Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

MTL stock opened at C$14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

