NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.43

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.43 and traded as low as $64.72. NASB Financial shares last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $479.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

