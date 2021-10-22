National Bank Financial Comments on Artis REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Artis REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$103.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Artis REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

