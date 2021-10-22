National Bankshares Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.09.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.56. The company had a trading volume of 450,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,739. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$235,823.50. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 over the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.