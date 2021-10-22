National Bankshares Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$326.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

