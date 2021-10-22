National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,073. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of National Bankshares worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

