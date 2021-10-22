NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Achieves $454,446.34

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 60.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $454,446.34 and approximately $37.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00111935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.09 or 0.00450521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

