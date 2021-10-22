New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.37.

Several brokerages have commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NGD stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.75. 2,438,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.29 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.18.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$243.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

