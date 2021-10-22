New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $353.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.22 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

