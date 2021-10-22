Newscrypto Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $153.14 million and $9.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00071710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00108686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,943.47 or 1.00540072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.21 or 0.06500265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

