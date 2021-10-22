Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $55.84 million and $1.21 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,784.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.06 or 0.06534684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00318454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.52 or 0.01019205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00089485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.12 or 0.00444386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00280495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00254791 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,094,580,612 coins and its circulating supply is 8,480,330,612 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

