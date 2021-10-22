Nord/LB Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €53.72 ($63.20) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.02 and its 200-day moving average is €55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

