Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.53

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.53 and traded as high as $44.27. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 15,373 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

