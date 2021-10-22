NorthWestern (NWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Sunday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.