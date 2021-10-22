NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 6,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 997,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 158.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

