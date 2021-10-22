Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $102.27. 133,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

