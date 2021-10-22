Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 143,325 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,213,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,325 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,640,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Medtronic by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 39,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

NYSE MDT opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.