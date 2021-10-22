Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 437,587 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,703,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,179,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 249,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

