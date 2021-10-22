Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,466,036 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,185,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,098,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE T opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

