Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,572,298 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,007,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $82.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

