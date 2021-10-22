Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 27.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTLY stock traded down 0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of 16.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a one year low of 12.84 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

