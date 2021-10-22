Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of OLN traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

