Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $128.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $105.64. 454,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,557. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

