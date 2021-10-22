Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 927,906 shares.

PTN has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $100.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,038,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

