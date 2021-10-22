Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.14.

PAAS traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.24. 412,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.74. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$27.97 and a 52 week high of C$50.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,490.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

