Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POU. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.38.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.61. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$20.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,846. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

