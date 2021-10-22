Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.77. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 40,534 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Park City Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

