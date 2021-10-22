Paul Grewal Sells 24,936 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.84. 5,434,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

