Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report sales of $63.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $247.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 10,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,482. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paya by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 490,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 201,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Paya by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paya by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

