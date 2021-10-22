Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Position Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.