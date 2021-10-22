PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post sales of $24.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.52 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $78.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.48 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $82.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.97. 3,239,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

