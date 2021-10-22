PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $160.32. 63,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

