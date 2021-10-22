Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Pernod Ricard stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,509. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

