Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and $541,266.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,678.45 or 0.99904360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00649557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001666 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

