Piper Sandler Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,782,810 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

