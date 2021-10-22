Piper Sandler Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

