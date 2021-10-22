Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $2,054,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

