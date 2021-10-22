Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $818.67

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 818.67 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.65). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 63,947 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 841.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 818.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £828.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.