PolkaCover Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $69,574.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.62 or 1.00378368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.60 or 0.06487021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021938 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

