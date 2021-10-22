Loop Capital Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $540.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.67.

Shares of POOL traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.87. 3,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.93. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pool by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

