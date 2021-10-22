Loop Capital Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $540.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts have also commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.67.
Shares of POOL traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.87. 3,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.93. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pool by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
