Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.08. 315,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,374. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $514.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Pool alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.33.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.