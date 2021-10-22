Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.82. Porch Group shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 2,068 shares traded.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $842,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

