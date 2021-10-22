Portion Price Down 20.3% This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $10,713.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

