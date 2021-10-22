PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.33 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $13,877.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,798.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.17 or 0.06536635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.00316544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $618.84 or 0.01017852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00089436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00443177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00280518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00251713 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,923,828 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

