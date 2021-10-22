PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $162.58. 28,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

