Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 3,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

