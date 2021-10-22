Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.54

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 14.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $494,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Premier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

