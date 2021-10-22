Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $19.32 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $19.32 or 0.00031494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $317.74 million and approximately $35.37 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00103870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00200776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010824 BTC.

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

