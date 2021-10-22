Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.