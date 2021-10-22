Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $391,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

